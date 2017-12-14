Steve Kerr was not going to let his weekly obligation to do a local radio show prevent him from enjoying a soothing, relaxing bath.

The Warriors coach did his regular Wednesday spot on The Damon Bruce Show, heard on the Bay Area's 95.7 The Game. Throughout the interview, though, the sound of water splashing could be heard periodically.

Four minutes into the conversation, Damon finally asked Kerr if he was taking a bath. Kerr gave a hearty laugh, before asking, "Could you hear a little water in the background? Damon then said, "Yeah. Are you drawing circles in the water while I talk to you in a bathtub?" A clearly uncomfortable Kerr responded, "I’m going to refrain from commenting. We’re just going to continue with the interview."

Damon continued to make references to the bath during the interview, but Kerr just laughed everything off, although he did explain that he was "just trying to take care of my body."