Bucks Assign Jabari Parker To G-League Affiliate

Jabari Parker has not played since tearing his ACL Feb. 8.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2017

Jabari Parker has been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G-League affiliate, the team announced Monday.

Parker, 22, has not played this year after tearing his left ACL for a second time on Feb. 8 last season. In his rookie season, Parker suffered his first ACL tear just 25 games into the season on Dec. 15, 2014. He did not return from that injury until Nov. 4, 2015.

For his career, Parker is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game in 152 games. In 51 games last season Parker averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing 33.9 minutes.

The Herd will be practicing in Milwaukee Monday and Tuesday.

• The Scars That Shape Jabari Parker

The Bucks are 15-13 and hold the seventh seed in the East. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters