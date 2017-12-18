Jabari Parker has been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G-League affiliate, the team announced Monday.

Parker, 22, has not played this year after tearing his left ACL for a second time on Feb. 8 last season. In his rookie season, Parker suffered his first ACL tear just 25 games into the season on Dec. 15, 2014. He did not return from that injury until Nov. 4, 2015.

For his career, Parker is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game in 152 games. In 51 games last season Parker averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing 33.9 minutes.

The Herd will be practicing in Milwaukee Monday and Tuesday.

The Bucks are 15-13 and hold the seventh seed in the East.