This year's slate of NBA games on Christmas Day does not disappoint.

Monday's headliner is clearly the NBA Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and Warriors. Those two teams will square off at 3 p.m. ET in Oakland. The Cavs beat the Warriors on Christmas Day last year, though they eventually lost the 2017 NBA Finals in five games.

As of Friday, the Cavs are in third place in the East with a 24–9 record. The Warriors are 25–6, good for second in the West.

But that's hardly the only marquee matchup. Take a look at the full schedule below.

Noon ET: 76ers at Knicks

3 p.m. ET: Cavaliers at Warriors

5:30 p.m. ET: Wizards at Celtics

8 p.m. ET: Rockets at Thunder

10:30 p.m. ET: Lakers at Timberwolves