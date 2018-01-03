Watch: Steph Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie Hit Game Winners

In just his second game back from missing eleven games with an ankle injury, Stephen Curry hit a game-winning three pointer to give the Warriors a 125-122 win over the Mavericks.

Steph called game 💦💦💦pic.twitter.com/ieS9DmsQUp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2018

Curry had 32 points and hit six three pointers, bringing his two-game three pointer count to 16 since he's returned—Curry hit 10 threes en route to 38 points in his first game back on Saturday.

Mavs fans are used to seeing Curry do this sort of thing to their team. Curry has six go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds of a game, and three of those have come against Dallas.

But Steph wasn't the only player to knock down a game winner on Wednesday night. Spencer Dinwiddie followed suit with a tough, off-balance jumper to give Brooklyn a 98-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie was ready to go home 🔥pic.twitter.com/uYDgOsLQcT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2018

That's a real impressive win for Brooklyn, as the T'Wolves had won seven of eight coming into Wednesday night's game.