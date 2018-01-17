Watch: Derrick Rose Says He Wants to Return Thursday

Derrick Rose is looking to make his return Thursday against the Magic.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2018

Derrick Rose is looking to make his return Thursday against the Magic, he told media following practice Wednesday. 

On Oct. 20 Rose went down with an ankle injury in a Cavaliers win over the Bucks. He missed Cleveland's next four games, but returned Oct. 29 for a loss to the Knicks. Rose played four games after that, but has not been on the court since a Nov. 7 win over Milwaukee.

"I feel good, I haven't had any setback," he said. 

At one point, Rose was reportedly evaluating retirement since he was sick of being injured. But he returned to Cleveland at the beginning of December after being away from the team for a while. 

Rose has had to deal with injuries his entire career, missing 27 games the 2011-2012 season and then tearing his ACL in the first game of the playoffs.

He missed the following season and then played only 10 games during the 2013-2014 season. He 

 In seven games this season he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters