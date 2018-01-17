Derrick Rose is looking to make his return Thursday against the Magic, he told media following practice Wednesday.

On Oct. 20 Rose went down with an ankle injury in a Cavaliers win over the Bucks. He missed Cleveland's next four games, but returned Oct. 29 for a loss to the Knicks. Rose played four games after that, but has not been on the court since a Nov. 7 win over Milwaukee.

"I feel good, I haven't had any setback," he said.

At one point, Rose was reportedly evaluating retirement since he was sick of being injured. But he returned to Cleveland at the beginning of December after being away from the team for a while.

Rose has had to deal with injuries his entire career, missing 27 games the 2011-2012 season and then tearing his ACL in the first game of the playoffs.

He missed the following season and then played only 10 games during the 2013-2014 season. He

In seven games this season he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.