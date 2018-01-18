Report: Rockets Upset Clippers Escaped Punishment for Locker Room Incident

Rockets reportedly are upset that no Clippers were punished for locker room incident

By Scooby Axson
January 18, 2018

Members of the Houston Rockets are upset and disappointed that Los Angeles Clippers players Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers were not punished for their roles in an incident following Monday's game, reports ESPN.com.

Rockets forwards Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were suspended two games after they entered the Clippers' locker room following a 113–102 loss.

The league said the pair were suspended for engaging "in a hostile, verbal altercation with several Clippers players."

According to the report, the Rockets believe that Griffin intentionally made contact with Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni after the two starting arguing with each other.

Rivers did not play in the game and was seen several times trash talking the Rockets.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Rivers and Ariza started their verbal sparring which led to Ariza and Griffin's confrontation. Both Griffin and Ariza were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Several media reports contend that Ariza, along with Rockets guards Chris Paul and James Harden went to the Clippers locker room to confront Griffin and Rivers.

The league's investigation into the matter says that Paul and Harden were simply trying the calm Ariza down and defuse the situation.

The teams next matchup with each other is on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters