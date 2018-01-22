Monday night was one of those nights where it was easy to love DeMarcus Cousins.

Why? 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, five made threes, 51 minutes and one double-overtime 132–128 Pelicans home win over the Bulls. You didn’t need to see any of the game to drop your jaw at that, but if you did (or if you had him in fantasy or whatever), congratulations. The last person to post a 40-20-10 game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972, and it’s only happened 10 times in NBA history.

The one-year anniversary of Cousins’ unceremonious move to New Orleans on the night of the All-Star game is nearing, and there will be talk about his eventual fate, but things are going a little better for the Pelicans this season. Hey, if Cousins and Anthony Davis can stay together, it’ll never be boring.

So, let’s just throw some highlights in here for recap’s sake.

DeMarcus Cousins in tonight’s 132-128 double OT win vs. Bulls:



44 PTS

24 REB

10 AST

4 STL

1 BLKpic.twitter.com/kcbGv6tilu — MyNBAUpdate (@MyNBAUpdate) January 23, 2018

We definitely don’t discuss Boogie as a passer enough.

Lordy. Boogie Cousins with his 10th assist to give him the triple double on a beautiful reverse alley oop jam by Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/eW3B7phO53 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 23, 2018

He got a rather minimalist ice bath from Rajon Rondo, as well.