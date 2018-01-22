DeMarcus Cousins Puts Up Ridiculous Stat-line in Double OT Win Over Bulls

DeMarcus Cousins became the 10th person in NBA history to record 40-20-10 game.

By Jeremy Woo
January 22, 2018

Monday night was one of those nights where it was easy to love DeMarcus Cousins.

Why? 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, five made threes, 51 minutes and one double-overtime 132–128 Pelicans home win over the Bulls. You didn’t need to see any of the game to drop your jaw at that, but if you did (or if you had him in fantasy or whatever), congratulations. The last person to post a 40-20-10 game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972, and it’s only happened 10 times in NBA history.

The one-year anniversary of Cousins’ unceremonious move to New Orleans on the night of the All-Star game is nearing, and there will be talk about his eventual fate, but things are going a little better for the Pelicans this season. Hey, if Cousins and Anthony Davis can stay together, it’ll never be boring.

So, let’s just throw some highlights in here for recap’s sake.

We definitely don’t discuss Boogie as a passer enough.
 
 
He got a rather minimalist ice bath from Rajon Rondo, as well.
 
Well-earned.

