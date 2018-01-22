NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers Try Engaging In Talks With Clippers For DeAndre Jordan Trade

The offers for DeAndre Jordan may soon be coming.

By Chris Chavez
January 22, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers are among the NBA teams that have checked in with the Los Angeles Clippers to engage in trade talks for forward DeAndre Jordan, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Clippers have yet to receive any trade proposal from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks or Trail Blazers.

Jordan is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He has spent his entire career with the Clippers since being drafted out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

• The Charlotte Hornets will be listening to offers for point guard Kemba Walker. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

