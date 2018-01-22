The Portland Trail Blazers are among the NBA teams that have checked in with the Los Angeles Clippers to engage in trade talks for forward DeAndre Jordan, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Clippers have yet to receive any trade proposal from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks or Trail Blazers.

Jordan is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He has spent his entire career with the Clippers since being drafted out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Other NBA trade rumors:

• The Charlotte Hornets will be listening to offers for point guard Kemba Walker. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)