Report: Clippers Offered Blake Griffin to Thunder for Paul George

The Clippers reportedly reached out to the Thunder before making a deal with the Pistons.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 31, 2018

The Clippers reportedly offered Blake Griffin to the Thunder in exchange for Paul George, ESPN's Royce Young said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

On Monday, the Clippers traded the five-time All-Star to the Pistons along with Brice Johnson and Willie Reed, for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovich, a first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. According to Young, the Clippers tried to acquire another All-Star for Griffin, and reached out to Oklahoma City about George, who is on the last year of his deal.

"They offered him around to everybody," Young said on The Hoop Collective. "I know that they made calls to Oklahoma City for Paul George. I'm pretty sure they made calls to Minnesota for players. So they tried to get some bigger-name players. It just wasn't happening."

George is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a league-high 2.2 steals in his first season with the Thunder. He was named to the All-Star team for the fifth time in his career Saturday when he was chosen as the injury replacement for DeMarcus Cousins.

• Lights Dim on Lob City as Clippers Acknowledge Harsh Reality

Griffin, who signed a five-year, $173 million deal with the Clippers during the offseason, took part in an introductory press conference with the Pistons Wednesday. Detroit's next game is Thursday at home against the Grizzlies.

The Clippers are reportedly still listening to offers for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams involving draft picks and young players.

