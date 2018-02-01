Report: Celtics to Sign Greg Monroe

The Celtics have made a move before the trade deadline, as Boston will sign center Greg Monroe to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Monroe recently agreed to a buyout of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, which allowed him to sign anywhere as a free agent.

Monroe, 27, is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 63% shooting this season. Monroe was traded to the Suns by the Bucks in November as part of the deal that brought Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee. Before the buyout, he was in the last year of a deal that paid him $17.8 million per season.

Another team that had interest in Monroe, who will be a free agent after the season was the Pelicans—Monroe is a New Orleans native and was reportedly lured to the Pelicans by head coach Alvin Gentry, who told him he would start at center given Cousins' absence. But the Pelicans could only offer Monroe $2.2 million.

The seventh pick in the 2010 draft, Monroe has career averages of 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He spent the first five years of his career with the Pistons before signing with Milwaukee in free agency before the 2015-16 season.

The Celtics are 37-15 and hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston is expected to stay active ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.