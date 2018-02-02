Warriors' Steve Kerr: Deleted Tweet About James Harden, NBA Officiating Meant To Be Direct Message

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr deleted a tweet about officiating meant to be a direct message. 

By Karl Bullock
February 02, 2018

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr might have inadvertently shown his displeasure with NBA officiating.

As Rockets All-Star James Harden dazzled with one of his trademark step back jumpers in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game between the Rockets and Spurs, Kerr sent out a tweet in response.

"It's an embarrassment," he tweeted. "I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn't want to enforce stuff like that."

Within a minute the tweet was deleted, but not before some Twitter users took screenshots. The tweet, which appeared underneath a video of a Harden isolation, implied that Kerr felt a travel should've been called. Here's the original tweet Kerr responded to. 

At a Warriors' shootaround Friday, Kerr explained that he was trying to send a direct message. 

Officiating has become a midseason NBA storyline, especially with the relationship between players and coaches not in an ideal place. 

With their victory last night, the Rockets pulled within 2.5 games of Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference. 

