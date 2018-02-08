The Jazz will reportedly release Derrick Rose after he was traded from the Cavs earlier Thursday, reports Yahoo Sports Shams Charania.

The Timberwolves will try to sign Rose if he clears waivers, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Cavs have made the Thursday 3 p.m. ET trade deadline their show, orchestrating several blockbuster deals. Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye are reportedly headed to the Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Dwyane Wade will reportedly head back to Miami in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

In a large three-team deal, Utah will reportedly send Rodney Hood to Cleveland, reports Wojnarowski. The Jazz will also reportedly send Joe Johnson to Sacramento. The Cavs will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah with Sacramento sending George Hill to Cleveland.

Cavs star James is expected to become a free agent this season, but did not reportedly make a commitment to stay in Cleveland before the Thomas trade went down. ​

Rose was in Chicago form 2008 to 2016. He played the 2016-2017 season with the Knicks before heading to Cleveland. He played just 16 games for the Cavs this season. He is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He was mulling retirement earlier this season after suffering yet another injury. He's dealt with various injuries including a torn ACL.

The Timberwolves sit in fourth place in the West at 34–23 and take on the Bulls on Friday.

Utah is 26–28 and sit in eighth place in 10th place in the West.

Cleveland sits in third place in the East at 31–22. The Cavs take on the Hawks on Friday.