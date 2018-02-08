NBA Trade Deadline: Tracking All of the Deals

Cutting through all the rumors, here is a list of all the trades that have actually been completed. 

February 08, 2018

Around the NBA trade deadline, a bevy of rumors—some credible, some just noise—are thrown around the Twittersphere. In the process, it can become difficult to remember and track which trades have actually been completed. 

That's where we come in. Below is a tracker of every trade, big and small, noteworthy and low-key, that has been completed leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. 

• The Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons

•​ The Pelicans acquired Nikola Mirotic from the Bulls

• The Clippers opted to extend Lou Williams' contract rather than trade the high-scoring guard

•​ The Nets traded Tyler Zeller to the Bucks for Rashad Vaughn

•​ The Knicks traded Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets

