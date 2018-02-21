Former teammates and current friends Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson have a new Sports Illustrated podcast called #HOLDAT. The new show will break down the NBA from a player's perspective both on and off the floor, taking advantage of Boozer and Robinson's 20-plus combined years in the league. It'll give listeners an inside look into what life is really like in the NBA and what conversations are going down in locker rooms.

Boozer (a two-time All-Star) and Robinson (a former Slam Dunk Contest winner) will dish priceless stories from their time in the Association, ranging from on-the-court confrontations to card games on the team plane to favorite memories away from the floor. With a unique look at the league and an abundance of stories and relationships to draw on, Boozer and Robinson promise to be as much fun in audio as they were on the hardwood. The two will drop a new episode every week breaking down what's currently going on in the NBA and in their lives.

Getty Images

In the first episode of the #HOLDAT podcast, Boozer and Robinson provide listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at All-Star Weekend, address the transition from players to media​ and judge Russell Westbrook's fashion. With no topics off the table, Boozer and Robinson also talk the Cavaliers' trade deadline moves, Isaiah Thomas's situation in Los Angeles, teams that can dethrone the Warriors, how Joakim Noah sparked the #HOLDAT movement and much more.

Subscribe to the HOLDAT podcast via Apple Podcasts, Art19 or Stitcher and check out the first episode next week. And be sure to follow Carlos and Nate Robinson on Instagram.