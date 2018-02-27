Tuesday would have been the day the Warriors visited the White House, had President Donald Trump not sent a tweet rescinding their invitation after seeing Fox & Friends talk about Stephen Curry.

Instead, the Warriors will spend their off day in Washington visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture with kids from Seat Pleasant, Md., Kevin Durant’s hometown, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports.

The team had tried to keep their plans a secret, with Haynes and Ramona Shelburne reporting last week only that the players would “go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale” with “local kids.” Klay Thompson spilled the beans, though, when talking with reporters after Monday night’s win over the Knicks.

“The White House is a great honor, but there are some other circumstances that we felt uncomfortable going,” Thompson said. “We’re not going to politicize anything. We’re going to hang out with some kids, and take them to the African American Museum, and hopefully teach them some things we learned along the way, and life lessons, and hopefully give them some great memories.”