Watch: LeBron James' Crazy Dunk Over Jusuf Nurkic Might Be His Best Ever

Cleveland's LeBron James had one of the best dunks of his career Thursday night against Portland.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 15, 2018

Cleveland's LeBron James had one of the best dunks of his career Thursday night against Portland, causing everyone there to lose their minds. 

He dunked on Jusuf Nurkic, leaving many wondering how Nurkic was still alive. 

See the crazy dunk below:

Naturally, everyone went wild at the arena and on Twitter. 

