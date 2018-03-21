Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors following his younger brother's death, the team announced.

The team said that 27-year-old Kirk Korver died Tuesday, but provided no other details.

"We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver’s brother, Kirk, passed away today. Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," The team said in a statement.

Korver left the team last week after his younger brother fell ill in Iowa. Korver did play in Monday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 12 points.

Kirk Korver played at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He finished his career in 2014.