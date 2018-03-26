NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw of the Grand Rapids Drive has died just days after collapsing on the court during a game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, issued the following statement through the Drive:

"After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 a.m. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and confidants, thank you for all your prayers and support during this most difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time. Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We'd like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We'd also like to thank the Grand Rapids Drive for the support they have extended to our family."

Upshaw fell to the ground with about 50 seconds left in Saturday night's game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Upshaw was 26 years old. He played three seasons at Illinois State and wrapped up his college eligibility with one season at Hofstra.