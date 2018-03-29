With less than nine minutes left in Thursday night's game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, Robin Lopez was fuming.

The Bulls center was ejected from the game after two technical fouls. Lopez was very visibly angry with the decision and yelled at the officials on his way to the locker room. He was escorted by team officials.

If you can read lips, he had quite the colorful language for the referees.

Watch Lopez's reaction below:

Robin Lopez gets ejected. 😂pic.twitter.com/gYnuRnkz4V — Leading NBA (@LeadingNBA) March 30, 2018

The Heat won 98–79 over the Cavaliers.