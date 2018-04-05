Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue knew he could put the team in LeBron James's hands when he stepped away from coaching for health reasons.

Lue returned Thursday after missing nine games due to issues including chest pains and lack of sleep.

"It was the best thing for me," Lue said Thursday to ESPN before the Cavaliers' game against the Wizards. "Having LeBron's validation, just being like 'I got it. Take some time off, get yourself ready for the playoffs. I'll take care of the team. I'll make sure everything is good.' And he's playing at a high level, so he's a man of his word."

James and the Cavs delivered, going 8-1 during Lue's absence since March 19.

"He's our championship coach, so he knows everything about our team," James said. "Having him back out there, it's going to be good for us."

Lue also told ESPN that he feels ready to take on the rest of the season after making changes to benefit his health, including hiring a new personal chef and dieting and exercising.

The Cavaliers (48-30) have four games left in the regular season and are ranked third in the Eastern Conference.