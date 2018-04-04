Tyronn Lue will return to coaching the Cavaliers Thursday, Joe Vardon of cleveland.com reports.

Cleveland is hosting the Wizards in the final game of a four-game homestand that started Friday against the Pelicans. Lue returned to the team when it played New Orleans, but he has not resumed his full head coaching duties.

Lue left the Cavaliers March 19 to deal with health issues that had been plaguing him all season. In a statement, Lue said he "had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year."

Associate head coach Larry Drew took control of the team while Lue was away and helped guide Cleveland to an 8-1 record during that time, including two wins over the Raptors, the No. 1 seed in the East.

• When Tyronn Lue Returns, the Resilient Cavs Will Be Waiting

Lue, 40, is in his third season as the Cavaliers head coach. The team is 48-30 and third in the conference, just a half game ahead of the 76ers in fourth and two games ahead of the Pacers in fifth.

After Thursday's contest with Washington, Cleveland goes to Philadelphia for a matchup with the 76ers. The Cavaliers end their season with a home-and-home against the Knicks that concludes in Cleveland.