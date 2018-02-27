@Dcorrigan50/Twitter

LeBron to Philly? It could happen

Power Home Remodeling, a Philadelphia-based company, purchased three billboards on I-480 in Cleveland to try to convince LeBron James to join the Sixers. There's even a fun hashtag, #PhillyWantsLeBron. And here's a wild prediction: LeBron will join the Sixers. He clearly doesn't want to play in the West (he quickly dismissed the idea of reseeding playoff teams based on record, not conference), the Cavs do not look like a serious contender (they lost at home to the Spurs on Sunday) and Philly's future looks brighter than anyone in the East besides maybe Boston (and he is definitely not going to the Celtics). So LeBron to Philly? It just might happen.

Buzz Williams will not stand for your cursing

During last night's game against Duke, the Virgina Tech coach grabbed the public address microphone and told fans to zip it after a bad call and "dullspit" chant. Or something like dullspit. Also of note: The ending of the game was amazing as the Hokies pulled out a one-point win.

Dumb tattoo alert

When you're on TV every week, it might not be the best idea to have "Talk S**t, Get Bit" tattooed on your hands.

Anne de Paula 2018: Nevis 1 of 41 Advertisement

Anne De Paula won the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search and returned in 2018 as a rookie. Who will win the 2018 Model Search? Vote now. Meanwhile, Anne is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Important Olympics sex update

There wasn't much of it, apparently.

15 greatest performances in NFL combine history

I always thought Matt Jones and Vernon Davis would have better NFL careers.

Optical illusion of the day

I stared at her legs for 10 minutes before this photo made sense.

This was not how I pictured postgame interviews going

I expected more from Alex Ovechkin and John Tortorella after their first period shouting match. They shouldn't be this nice.

E! News fumbles Tom Brady headline

You'd be crazy not to call Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage a touchdown. https://t.co/4jk7LaC8RO — E! News (@enews) February 27, 2018

Points for creativity

This restaurant concealing their B health rating as a “brunch” sign is just me as a person pic.twitter.com/W4NWpTP5qP — Jordan Blok (@jordaanblok) February 25, 2018

Someone hit the gym this offseason

This is what incredible hard work and discipline looks like. Anyone want to bet on Kyle Schwarber not having a big season? I'll take that bet. pic.twitter.com/IRruIjj6zE — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) February 23, 2018

The Kyrie Cut

Fresh cut for #GameDay ✂️ A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:33pm PST

Odds & Ends

I've never watched The Bachelor but I know this Stanford coach made a huge mistake with his appearance last night ... J.T. Miller had a frustrating Monday, unless he loves cross-country flights ... Five takeaways from Barack Obama's secretive speech at the Sloan Conference ... Meet my favorite 102-year-old Jayhawks fan ... Roger Goodell is getting sweet revenge on Jerry Jones ... 20 things to know about the 2020 Olympics ... The NCAA is really annoying, Part 298 ... The 2018 Olympics were a disaster for TV ratings ... Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are getting hot and heavy ... Pictures of dogs before and after adoption ... Ryan Seacrest denies accusations of sexual misconduct ... Heather Locklear was arrested and Amanda Woodward would not approve of that mugshot.

Russell Wilson takes BP

Russell Wilson taking BP. After rough first go-round, here three of the balls leave the yard pic.twitter.com/iwZMrRV5LF — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 26, 2018

Shirtless interview of the day

Shirtless Syndergaard on pumping 100 pic.twitter.com/1QW1DB7Cve — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) February 26, 2018

Yikes

Alright which one of the Monstars got to Isaiah pic.twitter.com/1wYvDYLtbt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 27, 2018

Tiny Desk Concert: Billy Corgan

More Anne