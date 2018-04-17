The NBA G League will increase base salaries next season for players under contract, the league announced Tuesday.

Players will now earn a base salary of $7,000 per month, or $35,000 for the five-month regular season. The previous salaries were $26,000 or $19,000.

Also added to the salary increase are housing and insurance benefits.

Players can earn additional income through affiliate player bonuses and being called up to NBA teams.

This past season, 50 G League players were called up to the NBA, earning more than $11 million. Two-way contracts will also continue, with two-way players will earning $77,250. Salaries are prorated for days spent on an NBA G League roster.

The league said that 83 players across all 30 NBA teams signed two-way contracts.

The Washington Wizards will introduce its G-League team, the Capital City Go-Go, next season.

Three teams, the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trailblazers, are the only NBA teams without a G League affiliate.