The Hornets have scheduled interviews with two possible candidates, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the team will interview David Fizdale and Ettore Messina.

Messina has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014. He's coached San Antonio in Game 3 and will coach Game 4 after Gregg Popovich's wife died.

Fizdale was fired by the Grizzlies in November after a 7–12 start.

The Hornets fired Steve Clifford after a 36–46 season. He coached the team for five seasons.