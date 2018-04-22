Steve Kerr: Steph Curry Will Not Play 'Anytime Soon'

Curry hasn't played since March 23.

By Nihal Kolur
April 22, 2018

Following the Warriors' 103-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that star point guard Steph Curry is "not going to play anytime soon."

Kerr also said that Curry "still has a few limitations," although he does not have pain in his left knee.

Curry has missed 14 straight games since suffering from a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23.

The point guard has only played in 51 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors won their first three games against the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs before Sunday's loss. The two teams will return to Oakland for Game 5 on Tuesday.

