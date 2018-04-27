Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr. will not play in Game 6 of the team's Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Post reports.

Porter had an MRI conducted on Friday and at the doctor's advice, underwent a small procedure on his left leg on Friday to address a "build up of blood flow in the area of his contusion," the Post said.

He is out for Game 6 and possibly the rest of the series if the Wizards extend it.

Porter averaged a career-high 14.7 points per game this season as well as 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The 24-year-old has underperformed in the playoffs though, averaging just 10 points, five rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

“He’s banged up,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said on Thursday. “I don’t know as of yet, but he’s banged up, so hopefully we’ll find out some good news and see how he feels tomorrow.”

Porter's injury will likely lead to more minutes to Kelly Oubre Jr., who will hope to help John Wall and Bradley Beal extend the series to a seventh and final game.