Report: Otto Porter Jr. Out for Game 6 Against Raptors After Leg Procedure

With their season on the line, Washington will be without their starting forward.

By Nihal Kolur
April 27, 2018

Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr. will not play in Game 6 of the team's Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Post reports.

Porter had an MRI conducted on Friday and at the doctor's advice, underwent a small procedure on his left leg on Friday to address a "build up of blood flow in the area of his contusion," the Post said.

He is out for Game 6 and possibly the rest of the series if the Wizards extend it. 

Porter averaged a career-high 14.7 points per game this season as well as 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The 24-year-old has underperformed in the playoffs though, averaging just 10 points, five rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

“He’s banged up,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said on Thursday. “I don’t know as of yet, but he’s banged up, so hopefully we’ll find out some good news and see how he feels tomorrow.”

Porter's injury will likely lead to more minutes to Kelly Oubre Jr., who will hope to help John Wall and Bradley Beal extend the series to a seventh and final game.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)