Warriors' Stephen Curry Expected Back for Game 2 Against the Pelicans

"I fully expect [Curry] to play Tuesday night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2018

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday.

"I fully expect him to play Tuesday night," Kerr said.

Kerr also said Curry asked after Friday's practice to play in Game 1 against the Pelicans on Saturday. The coach decided on Saturday morning to push back Curry's likely return.

Curry has been out with a left MCL injury since late March. He got hurt in his first game back after missing about two weeks because of he re-aggravated a right ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season.

The point guard has missed 22 games since March 9 due to injury, including Saturday night's Game 1 against the Pelicans in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors beat the Spurs 4-1 in its first-round playoff series.

Curry played 51 games this season and averaged 26.5 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from three.

