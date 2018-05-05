Watch: Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Rings the Bell for 76ers Before Game 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles rang the 76ers' bell prior to the Game 3 matchup against the Celtics.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2018

Foles got the crowd going wild as Philadelphia prepares to come back from a 2–0 series deficit against Boston. 

The Eagles quarterback helped lead his team to a Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots, giving Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title. 

With the win, Foles is kind of an expert on beating New England teams, which is just the vibe the Sixers need.

The 29-year-old Eagles star started the season as a backup before Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14. Foles led the team going 28-of-43 passing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

NBA
Liberty At Last: The Process Behind the 76ers' Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Follow the game here

