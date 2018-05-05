Joel Embiid gave the 76ers home crowd something to stand for when he delivered a major dunk in the second quarter against the Celtics on Saturday.

Ben Simmons dished the ball to Embiid who took it from there for the monster dunk.

Aron Baynes went tumbling, and the guy never had a chance.

Here lies Aron Baynes pic.twitter.com/KZrXF60THB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2018

Embiid got up from the move and took off his mask to the crowd's delight.

Twitter went wild too.

THE FOLLOWING MOVIE HAS BEEN RATED NC-17 FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY pic.twitter.com/GKYbk9DDge // VIA @JuustWright — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 5, 2018

Services for Aron Baynes have not been announced. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 5, 2018

Someone change Baynes wiki — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 5, 2018

lolllllll Embiid just dunked Aron Baynes into middle earth pic.twitter.com/4cxhxND14f — Grim Wobber (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2018

People are still tweeting “BAYNES IS DEAD!!” like that hasn’t happened 300 times this year lmao — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 5, 2018

that’s what baynes is here for. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) May 5, 2018

Embiid just baptized Baynes. I hope his kids weren’t watching. Jesus. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 5, 2018

The Celtics have a 2–0 series lead.

Embiid leads the 76ers at the half with 11 points and eight rebounds. Follow the game here.