Watch: 76ers' Joel Embiid Delivers Monstrous Dunk on Aron Baynes

Jesse D. Garrabrant

Joel Embiid gave the 76ers home crowd something to stand for when he delivered a major dunk in the second quarter against the Celtics on Saturday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2018

Ben Simmons dished the ball to Embiid who took it from there for the monster dunk.

Aron Baynes went tumbling, and the guy never had a chance. 

Embiid got up from the move and took off his mask to the crowd's delight. 

Twitter went wild too. 

The Celtics have a 2–0 series lead. 

Embiid leads the 76ers at the half with 11 points and eight rebounds. Follow the game here

