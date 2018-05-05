Twitter Went Wild Over The 76ers' Confetti Fiasco

Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Sixers in their Game 3 loss to the Celtics on Saturday night.

The 76ers thought they won the game with a buzzer beater from Marco Belinelli when they were down by two, 89-87, with just over a second left in regulation.

Belinelli threw up a shot and it went in to be called a two-pointer. Sixers operations thought it was a three to win the game, and confetti covered the court.

The play was reviewed and stood as called. There was an extended delay as the confetti was cleaned up.

Philadelphia went on to lose 101-98 in overtime, but Twitter did not hold back on reacting to the confetti fiasco.

The only NBA Playoff HOME loss I’ve ever seen where they have to clean up confetti. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9llatufI43 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) May 6, 2018

Perfect. pic.twitter.com/1zbuzoY5b7 — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 5, 2018

Brett Brown just said the Bellinelli shot at the end of regulation was drawn up to be a three-pointer. Maybe the confetti guy overheard. — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 6, 2018

The Celtics now have a 3-0 series lead.