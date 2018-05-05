Twitter Went Wild Over The 76ers' Confetti Fiasco

The Sixers released confetti after they thought they won Game 3 with a buzzer beater.
Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Sixers in their Game 3 loss to the Celtics on Saturday night.
The 76ers thought they won the game with a buzzer beater from Marco Belinelli when they were down by two, 89-87, with just over a second left in regulation.
Belinelli threw up a shot and it went in to be called a two-pointer. Sixers operations thought it was a three to win the game, and confetti covered the court.
The play was reviewed and stood as called. There was an extended delay as the confetti was cleaned up.
Philadelphia went on to lose 101-98 in overtime, but Twitter did not hold back on reacting to the confetti fiasco.
This gonna live in #NBATwitter forever pic.twitter.com/zU2n9gCOfP— Brad Stwobens (@World_Wide_Wob) May 6, 2018
The only NBA Playoff HOME loss I’ve ever seen where they have to clean up confetti. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9llatufI43— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) May 6, 2018
Guy in charge of confetti flub is wearing a shirt that says “breaking news. I don’t care”— Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 5, 2018
Perfect. pic.twitter.com/1zbuzoY5b7
At least the #Sixers got to use their confetti. That was fun.— Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 6, 2018
Right?
we are here for u. @sixers pic.twitter.com/FhV5AVtb4D— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 6, 2018
YOUR SIXERS 2018-19 "LET'S WIN *THEN* DROP CONFETTI THIS TIME" STARTING LINEUP:— maurice (@tallmaurice) May 6, 2018
PG—Ben Simmons
SG—Paul George
SF—Kawhi Leonard
PF—Dario Saric
C—Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/d1k5TU2Mm4
Brett Brown just said the Bellinelli shot at the end of regulation was drawn up to be a three-pointer. Maybe the confetti guy overheard.— Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 6, 2018
The Celtics now have a 3-0 series lead.