Draymond Green Challenged Kevin Durant in 4 a.m. Text, Durant Replies "I Got You"

After the Warriors' Game 3 loss against New Orleans, Green challenged Durant to be more aggressive.

By Nihal Kolur
May 07, 2018

Draymond Green is an emotional player. And often times, that's what makes him so great.

After the Warriors suffered a blow out loss to the Pelicans in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, Green told ESPN he stayed up watching film all night. 

"I can't sleep when we lose like that," Green said. 

Green got so upset that he decided to text Kevin Durant, who scored just 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting in the 19-point loss.

"I just challenged him to be who he is. I had to tell him," Green told ESPN. "I didn't see him attacking or being aggressive enough on both ends of the floor like we need him to be. You know, I don't hold back. When I see something's wrong, I have to voice my opinion. There were no hard feelings. We're just trying to win a ballgame."

Green sent the message at 4 a.m.. When Durant woke up, he replied with three simple words: "I got you."

"In short, [Green] said don't worry about s--- else but playing with force and being aggressive," Durant said. "And I tried to do that as much as possible today. I wasn't aggressive in Game 3, and I knew that. It's good to know that teammates got your back. It was good to hear that from him."

Clearly, Green's words of encouragement worked, as Durant scored 38 points, gathered nine rebounds and dished out five assists in Golden State's 26-point Game 4 victory in New Orleans.

"What we saw from him today, that's what we need," Green said. "He was engaged and scoring all over the place. He was changing the game. That's the impact he has when he's playing aggressive out there for us. That's what I love seeing."

As the Warriors move towards their fourth straight Finals appearance, small motivators like Green can prove to be crucial.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)