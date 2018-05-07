Have the Raptors Ever Won a Championship?

The Toronto Raptors have been in the NBA since 1995.

Like most expansion teams, Toronto struggled early on until the acquisition of Vince Cater in 1998.

Toronto subsequently made the playoffs in 2000, 2001 and 2002 but didn't advance further than the second round.

Overall, the Raptors have made the playoffs 10 times in their team's history but have never made the NBA Finals.

The closest Toronto came to the finals was in the 2015-2016 playoffs, when the Raptors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

This season, Toronto won a franchise-record 59 games and secured the No. 1 seed for the first time.