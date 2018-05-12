Dwane Casey Wrote Raptors Fans a Thank You Letter

The note comes a day after Casey was fired as Toronto's head coach.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2018

After being fired on Friday by the Raptors, former head coach Dwane Casey wrote a letter to thank the fans and the city of Toronto.

The letter was published on Saturday by The Toronto Star.

"Thank you to basketball fans across this city and the country of Canada who supported the Raptors and welcomed my family with open arms during our seven years here," Casey wrote. "Thank you to all the fans who cheered us on...and offered their undying support as we traveled this road to relevancy together.

"Thank you for teaching our all-American family the Canadian way. That being polite and considerate to one another is always the best way. That diversity is something to be embraced and celebrated."

Casey was fired just days after he was selected as the NBA Coaches Association's coach of the Year. He had one year remaining on his contract.

He was hired by Toronto in 2011 and led the team to five straight playoff appearances.

You can read Casey's full letter here.

