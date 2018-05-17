Metta World Peace Says He Was Once Offered $35,000 to Fix A Game in College

Former NBA player Metta World Peace said he was offered $35,000 to throw a game in college. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 17, 2018

Former NBA player Metta World Peace said he was offered $35,000 to throw a game in college. 

World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, made the comments in a Yahoo Sports interview and talked about how he wasn't a fan of the new rule to make sports betting legal

World Peace said the scenario worries him, and called the guys betting "bullies." 

“But that’s the problem," he said. "They find these kids that don’t have any money, and they attack them. What if I was some kid that was a little scared, like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ That’s the problem I have with betting, because these guys who are betting, they’re bullies. Some of them are bullies. They’ll force a kid into a situation, and then when the kid’s trying to go to the NBA, they hold it against the kid.”

World Peace said they need harsh rules for situations involving kids. 

The former Lakers star attended St. Johns from 1997–1999. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)