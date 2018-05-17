Former NBA player Metta World Peace said he was offered $35,000 to throw a game in college.

World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, made the comments in a Yahoo Sports interview and talked about how he wasn't a fan of the new rule to make sports betting legal.

World Peace said the scenario worries him, and called the guys betting "bullies."

“But that’s the problem," he said. "They find these kids that don’t have any money, and they attack them. What if I was some kid that was a little scared, like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ That’s the problem I have with betting, because these guys who are betting, they’re bullies. Some of them are bullies. They’ll force a kid into a situation, and then when the kid’s trying to go to the NBA, they hold it against the kid.”

.@MettaWorldPeace says he was offered $35,000 💸 to fix games in college and because of that he’s not a fan of the new ruling to make sports betting legal. pic.twitter.com/G6FkMZg9fT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2018

World Peace said they need harsh rules for situations involving kids.

The former Lakers star attended St. Johns from 1997–1999.