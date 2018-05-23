The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

The Celtics took the first two games of the series, but the Cavaliers didn't go down without a fight, winning the next two games to tie up the series.

Superstar LeBron James scored 44 points on 28 shots in the 111-102 win that evened up the series Monday.

The Celtics will look to regain momentum in front of the home crowd at TD Garden. Game 6 is in Cleveland and if needed, Game 7 is once again in Boston.

Here's how to watch the crucial Game 5:

Time: Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

