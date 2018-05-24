Twitter Went Wild Over Rockets-Warriors Game 5

From James Harden's dunk to Chris Paul's shimmy, Twitter loved Game 5's action.
The Rockets beat the Warriors 98-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
One of the night's big moments came early in the second quarter as James Harden dunked on Draymond Green, after doing the same in Games 3 and 4.
Also in the second quarter, Green was blocked on a dunk by Clint Capela. Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon was sitting courtside and seemed to approve.
The game was tied 45-45 heading into halftime.
Chris Paul brought one of Twitter's favorite moments of the night as he shimmed on Stephen Curry after dropping a three. Paul hit the shot in the third quarter with the shot clock running out.
Paul left the game in the fourth quarter after an awkward landing while attempting to make a shot.
See how Twitter went wild over the game's gems.
James Harden never retaliated with words or pushes after getting shoved in the neck in Game 1 but it seems he is just going to keep dunking on Draymond Green— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 25, 2018
Clint Capela stuffs Draymond, and Hakeem approves pic.twitter.com/nVNI4ZyfAz— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2018
I could watch Chris Paul shimmying in Steph’s face forever pic.twitter.com/nKgzLAVd7E— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 25, 2018
IM BALLIN ON YOU LIKE IM CHRIS PAUL— Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 25, 2018
The Chris Paul shimmy troll is everything— Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYDN) May 25, 2018
Chris Paul is out of his mind. Never seen him like this with the stakes this high.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 25, 2018
Draymond gonna use up his phone plan tonight— Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) May 25, 2018
Watching Draymond Green make a mistake is my cocaine— The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) May 25, 2018
This is the most Chris Paul thing ever. A playoff injury when his team is about to go up 3-2. That sucks— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 25, 2018
Houston now leads the series 3-2. Game 6 will be played on Saturday, May 26.