Twitter Went Wild Over Rockets-Warriors Game 5

The Rockets beat the Warriors 98-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

One of the night's big moments came early in the second quarter as James Harden dunked on Draymond Green, after doing the same in Games 3 and 4.

Also in the second quarter, Green was blocked on a dunk by Clint Capela. Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon was sitting courtside and seemed to approve.

The game was tied 45-45 heading into halftime.

Chris Paul brought one of Twitter's favorite moments of the night as he shimmed on Stephen Curry after dropping a three. Paul hit the shot in the third quarter with the shot clock running out.

Paul left the game in the fourth quarter after an awkward landing while attempting to make a shot.

James Harden never retaliated with words or pushes after getting shoved in the neck in Game 1 but it seems he is just going to keep dunking on Draymond Green — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 25, 2018

Clint Capela stuffs Draymond, and Hakeem approves pic.twitter.com/nVNI4ZyfAz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2018

I could watch Chris Paul shimmying in Steph’s face forever pic.twitter.com/nKgzLAVd7E — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 25, 2018

IM BALLIN ON YOU LIKE IM CHRIS PAUL — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 25, 2018

The Chris Paul shimmy troll is everything — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYDN) May 25, 2018

Chris Paul is out of his mind. Never seen him like this with the stakes this high. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 25, 2018

Draymond gonna use up his phone plan tonight — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) May 25, 2018

Watching Draymond Green make a mistake is my cocaine — The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) May 25, 2018

This is the most Chris Paul thing ever. A playoff injury when his team is about to go up 3-2. That sucks — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 25, 2018

Houston now leads the series 3-2. Game 6 will be played on Saturday, May 26.