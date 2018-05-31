Playoff JaVale.
JaVale McGee will gladly forget this play as quickly as he can.
The Warriors center found himself all alone under the basket during the third quarter of Game 1 of the Finals Thursday for what appeared to be a guaranteed two points. But sometimes, even a sure thing isn't as easy as it looks.
McGee geared himself up for a two-handed dunk that was sure to pump even more energy into the crowd at Oracle Arena as Golden State was holding a 66-61 lead. However, when it came time for McGee to put the ball in the rim, he came up a bit short.
J A V A L E pic.twitter.com/GX8s9So9Jl— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018
You get the good and the bad with JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/9reEMLIYlU— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018
That's going to be a tough one to live down.