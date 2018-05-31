Watch: JaVale McGee Blows Wide-Open Dunk for Funniest Moment of Playoffs

Playoff JaVale.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 31, 2018

JaVale McGee will gladly forget this play as quickly as he can.

The Warriors center found himself all alone under the basket during the third quarter of Game 1 of the Finals Thursday for what appeared to be a guaranteed two points. But sometimes, even a sure thing isn't as easy as it looks.

McGee geared himself up for a two-handed dunk that was sure to pump even more energy into the crowd at Oracle Arena as Golden State was holding a 66-61 lead. However, when it came time for McGee to put the ball in the rim, he came up a bit short.

That's going to be a tough one to live down.

