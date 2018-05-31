Watch: Klay Thompson Collides With J.R. Smith, Leaves Game Momentarily

Kaly Thompson limped to the locker room when he left the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 31, 2018

Warriors guard Klay Thompson left Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a collision with Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith in the first quarter.

While the Warriors were bring the ball up the court, Smith was getting back on defense while covering Thompson. As a pass got thrown to Thompson, Smith came up near the Warriors' three-point line to defend Thompson. As Smith came running up, he slipped on the ground and went right into Thompson's left leg and knocked him to the ground.

Thompson grabbed at his left knee and tried to shake it off but ended up limping to the locker room.

Doris Burke of ESPN reported during the broadcast he has a left lateral leg contusion and is expected to return. He came back from the locker room to sit on the bench by the end of the first.

He returned to the game at the start of the second quarter.

