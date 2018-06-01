Report: 76ers Considering Bryan Colangelo Dismissal After Investigation Focuses on Wife

The 76ers' investigation is focusing on Colangelo's wife.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

76ers ownership is reportedly considering the dismissal of Bryan Colangelo as the team's investigation focuses on his wife, according to ESPN.

The team is looking into Colangelo's possible use of "burner" Twitter accounts. The president of basketball operations has reportedly discussed the involvement of his wife, Barbara Bottini, in possibly posting from the accounts.

A report came out earlier in the week alleging that Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy.

The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie. The tweets disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and gossip about Embiid and Fultz. The accounts always defended Colangelo.

An outside law firm was hired by the 76ers to conduct the investigation. Colangelo reportedly surrendered his cell phone to investigators.

Colangelo thinks he knows who is responsible for the tweets but was unaware of them until the initial story came out, ESPN reports.

Sources said Sixers employees are preparing for a possible dismissal of Colangelo, even if it is revealed that a family member used the "burner" accounts and not him.

When asked about the situation, Joel Embiid said Colangelo denied attacking him.

"I talked to [Colangelo], and he said that he didn't say that," Embiid told ESPN. "He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)