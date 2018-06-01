76ers ownership is reportedly considering the dismissal of Bryan Colangelo as the team's investigation focuses on his wife, according to ESPN.

The team is looking into Colangelo's possible use of "burner" Twitter accounts. The president of basketball operations has reportedly discussed the involvement of his wife, Barbara Bottini, in possibly posting from the accounts.

A report came out earlier in the week alleging that Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy.

The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie. The tweets disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and gossip about Embiid and Fultz. The accounts always defended Colangelo.

An outside law firm was hired by the 76ers to conduct the investigation. Colangelo reportedly surrendered his cell phone to investigators.

Colangelo thinks he knows who is responsible for the tweets but was unaware of them until the initial story came out, ESPN reports.

Sources said Sixers employees are preparing for a possible dismissal of Colangelo, even if it is revealed that a family member used the "burner" accounts and not him.

When asked about the situation, Joel Embiid said Colangelo denied attacking him.

"I talked to [Colangelo], and he said that he didn't say that," Embiid told ESPN. "He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."