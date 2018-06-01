Warriors coach Steve Kerr is calling forward Andre Iguodala's return "doubtful" for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala has missed five consecutive games since suffering a left lateral leg contusion after a collison with the Rockets's James Harden in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

On Tuesday, the forward was ruled out for Wednesday's Finals Game 1. The Warriors announced Iguodala would be re-evaluated for Game 2 as he was "making progress" but still experiencing pain from his bone bruise and inflammation in the nerve surrounding his knee.

Iguodala started 12 of Golden State's first 13 postseason games. He had been the team’s sixth man during the regular season but assumed a larger role in the playoffs when Zaza Pachulia fell out of favor and the Warriors went with a smaller lineup.

Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs.