Klay Thompson Available to Play for Game 2; Andre Iguodala Remains Out

Thompson, who was listed as questionable for the game, injured his left ankle in the first quarter of Golden State's 124–114 overtime victory.

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2018

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is available to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while forward Andre Iguodala will miss his sixth straight postseason game, the team announced Sunday.

Thompson injured his left ankle in the first quarter of Golden State's 124–114 overtime victory when he collided with Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

Thompson returned to the game, finishing with 24 points and making five three-pointers.

Iguodala is still nursing a left lateral leg contusion and had been listed as doubtful for the game.

