How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

By Nihal Kolur
June 05, 2018

After the drama of Games 1 and 2, the Cavaliers will host the Warriors on Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry scored a Finals record nine three-pointers in Game 2 on the way to a 122-103 win. Golden State leads the series two games to zero heading back to Cleveland.

LeBron James is averaging 40 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in the first two games of the Finals, but has not received much help from players outside of Kevin Love. 

Golden State is seeking its third title in the last four years. Cleveland looks for revenge after last year's five-game drubbing at the hands of the Warriors.

Here's how to watch Game 3.

Time: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live StreamWatchESPN

Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)