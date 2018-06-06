After the drama of Games 1 and 2, the Cavaliers will host the Warriors on Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry scored a Finals record nine three-pointers in Game 2 on the way to a 122-103 win. Golden State leads the series two games to zero heading back to Cleveland.

LeBron James is averaging 40 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in the first two games of the Finals, but has not received much help from players outside of Kevin Love.

Golden State is seeking its third title in the last four years. Cleveland looks for revenge after last year's five-game drubbing at the hands of the Warriors.

Here's how to watch Game 3.

Time: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.