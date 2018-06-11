This track is gold.
Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are hilarious.
From posting Instagram stories of Lonzo's food to critiquing each other's fashion choices, the two have a long history of roasting each other.
But Lonzo may have dropped the best roast yet.
The eldest Ball brother released a diss track on iTunes on Monday called "Kylie Kuzma," in which Ball takes shots at Kuzma's selfies, the fact that he won't be as great as Russell Westbrook and that he doesn't have his own signature shoe yet.
Kylie Kuzma #ItunesExclusive 🔥 https://t.co/PummuqTs87— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 11, 2018
Take a look at some of the lyrics.
Who are you without ZO2?
Just another dude with a bunch of tattoos
You ain't got no shoe Nike wins, Kuz lose
Claiming that I can't shoot, but all these words is hitting you.
Boy you talking crazy, why you try to play me?
You ain't on my level, you ain't famous as my baby
I'm working out daily, but I ain't posting it
And I would never stop a workout just to post a pic
They let 'em gas you up, thinking that you can't be touched
Coming from the outskirts of Flint, boy you ain't tough
Big Baller Brand getting bread, little Kuz is getting crumbs
We thumbing through that money, look at y'all, y'all is playing with your thumbs
Don't know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned
We both taking shots, the only difference is you ain't hitting none
Usually do this s— for fun, but trust me boy I'm not the one
If you the bullet, I'm the gun, If you the pot, I'm cooking some
You want smoke, you can get it, dressing for attention
Trying to be Russell Westbrook, you just honorable mention.
Understandably, the NBA loved it.
So @ZO2_ really made a diss track to his own teammate 😭😭😭😭 I’m really dead! @kylekuzma you gotta respond 😂😂😂— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 11, 2018
lonzo released a diss track on kyle kuzma and said "don't know who your daddy is"— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 11, 2018
kuzma never met his biological father https://t.co/OpOdj0iQDI
Is this the best relationship in the NBA?