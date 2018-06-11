Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are hilarious.

From posting Instagram stories of Lonzo's food to critiquing each other's fashion choices, the two have a long history of roasting each other.

But Lonzo may have dropped the best roast yet.

The eldest Ball brother released a diss track on iTunes on Monday called "Kylie Kuzma," in which Ball takes shots at Kuzma's selfies, the fact that he won't be as great as Russell Westbrook and that he doesn't have his own signature shoe yet.

Take a look at some of the lyrics.

Who are you without ZO2? Just another dude with a bunch of tattoos You ain't got no shoe Nike wins, Kuz lose Claiming that I can't shoot, but all these words is hitting you. Boy you talking crazy, why you try to play me? You ain't on my level, you ain't famous as my baby I'm working out daily, but I ain't posting it And I would never stop a workout just to post a pic They let 'em gas you up, thinking that you can't be touched Coming from the outskirts of Flint, boy you ain't tough Big Baller Brand getting bread, little Kuz is getting crumbs We thumbing through that money, look at y'all, y'all is playing with your thumbs Don't know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned We both taking shots, the only difference is you ain't hitting none Usually do this s— for fun, but trust me boy I'm not the one If you the bullet, I'm the gun, If you the pot, I'm cooking some You want smoke, you can get it, dressing for attention Trying to be Russell Westbrook, you just honorable mention.

Understandably, the NBA loved it.

So @ZO2_ really made a diss track to his own teammate 😭😭😭😭 I’m really dead! @kylekuzma you gotta respond 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 11, 2018

lonzo released a diss track on kyle kuzma and said "don't know who your daddy is"



kuzma never met his biological father https://t.co/OpOdj0iQDI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 11, 2018

Is this the best relationship in the NBA?