USA U18 Men's Basketball Blanks Panama 43-0 in First Quarter En Route to Rout

Team USA was up 43-0 by the end of the first quarter.

By Jenna West
June 11, 2018

Team USA had an insane night during the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, where they beat Panama 118-26.

Yes, that's right. Team USA won 118-26. 

It proved to be an easy win for the team stacked with top high school players, including five-star recruits Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tyrese Maxey and Armando Bacot.

By the end of the first quarter, Team USA led 43-0. They were up 70-8 by halftime, where USA had shot 62.5 percent.

All 12 players scored for Team USA with Bacot leading the team with 17 points for the night.

Team USA will move on to play Puerto Rico Tuesday night to close out the Group A preliminary round.

