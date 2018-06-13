Here's How to Get Sports Illustrated's Golden State Warriors Championship Covers

Warriors Fans! Get your copy of SI's Golden State Warriors NBA Finals champions special commemorative issue here.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

The Warriors won their sixth NBA title with their win over the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. 

Golden State swept Cleveland in four games to win its second straight title and its third in four years. Kevin Durant was named the Finals MVP, and he was chosen to be on Sports Illustrated's cover for the championship. The commemorative issue features the team holding the trophy. 

To purchase one of SI's signature Warriors covers or championship Warriors issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

SI's Warriors championship package is also available for purchase.

Kevin Durant 2018 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here.

SI Presents: 2018 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here.

SI Presents: 2017 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here.

2017 NBA Champions: Dawn of Durant

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here. 

The Threematch: Cleveland vs. Golden State

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here.

This is a Moment, Everyone

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here. 

2015 Champions: All That Glitters is Gold

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here.

SI Presents: 2015 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

Screenshot via @SIStore

Buy it here. 

To view all of SI's past covers, click here.

