Robinson was arguably the best guard in the ACC last season, consistently putting up prolific scoring numbers (including a 46-point game against Notre Dame) for a Boston College team that was up and down in spite of him. He’s worked his way from unknown to legitimate NBA prospect and has appeal as someone who can score at all three levels and play on or off the ball.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Robinson’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College| Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190| DOB: 2/22/97 (21)

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 48.5% FG

Strengths

• Has a craftiness to him that enables him to create off the dribble. Good at changing speeds. Can finish with both hands and pull up comfortably from midrange and three. Knows how to pick his spots.

• Shot 40.9% from three and 83% from the foul line. Threat to score all over the floor in a variety of situations. Shot 44% on jumpers off the dribble and 43% on jump shots overall.

• Capable of playing on or off the ball. Functioned more as the secondary playmaker and lead scorer next to Ky Bowman, but can pass it and initiate offense or run off a screen and make a play off the catch.

Weaknesses

• Average physical profile. Not high-end explosive. Listed at 6’5” but eye test looks smaller. Compensated effectively with his skill level but not an upper tier NBA athlete.

• Slight build suggests finishing could become an issue. Can be troubled by bigger defenders in isolation situations.

• Defensive impact regressed as a junior, averaging 0.9 steals per-36 after 1.8 as a sophomore. Could be role-related, but needs to prove he can stick defensively.

Highlights

Comparison: Randy Foye

Robinson’s perimeter scoring ability and intangibles should help him find an eventual place in someone’s rotation.