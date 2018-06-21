The Celtics selected Texas A&M center power forward Robert Williams III with the No. 27 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Williams was a top 100 recruit in Louisiana, and deicided to commit to Texas A&M early in his junior season of high school, where he drew comparisons to players like Zac Randolph and Jared Sullinger.

In his two seasons for A&M, Williams proved to be a formidable rim protector, largely due to his 7’6” wingspan. He led the Aggies to the Sweet Sixteen, where the team lost to Michigan. Williams averaged 2.5 blocks per game, along with 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Williams as a prospect: Robert Williams surprised some by returning for his sophomore year, and while he was unable to really advance his own place in the draft conversation, his big-time athletic ability makes him a first-round caliber prospect. He often played out of position alongside another center Tyler Davis last season, which may have had a role in his struggles. Williams offers untapped ability, but there are questions surrounding his consistency and motor. Teams were disappointed he chose not to attend the combine.

Woo also assessed Williams's strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

• Plays above the rim in an impressively natural manner. Quick off the floor with long arms (7’4” wingspan), and is a threat to catch lobs and work the offensive glass. Runs the floor easily.

• Has some feel for where to be and how to pass the ball. Not a one-note athletic player.

• Productive shot-blocker (10.1% block rate) with a good level of mobility. Room to become a consistently helpful defender if he works at it.

Weaknesses

• Not as involved in the game as he should be. Doesn’t get as many easy baskets as he could.

• Lacks great anticipation skills as a rebounder. More reactive than proactive when reading shots off the rim and tends to rely on athletic ability.

• 54.1% foul shooter over two college seasons.

• Questions linger about his consistency and desire to improve. Began the season on suspension for violating team rules.