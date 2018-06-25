Watch: Steph Curry, Chris Paul families face off on Celebrity Family Feud

Family Feud

Steph's wife, Ayesha, was the star of the show as the Curry family won the reality TV showdown. 

By Julia Poe
June 25, 2018

After a heartbreaking loss to Steph Curry and the Warriors in the Western Conference finals, Rockets guard Chris Paul hoped to even the score on Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday. But the Curry family emerged victorious in the end, giving Steph the 2-0 edge in the pair's rivalry this year.

Although they didn't win the night, the Pauls starred in a section of the show that focused on a stripper named Popeye.

The true MVP of the night was Curry's wife, Ayesha, who scored an insane 194 points during the "Fast Money" round.

All that was left was for Steph to make a final six points, and the Curry family walked away with the title.

Although the NBA season is over for Paul and Curry, this wasn't the last night of competition of the year for the two stars. Both await team and individual honors at the 2018 NBA Awards on Thursday.

