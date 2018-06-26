NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kevin Durant To Opt Out, Re-Sign With Warriors

Get the latest news on the free agency of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. 

By Scooby Axson
June 26, 2018

Once again, the summer of LeBron is upon us as the free agent destination of the NBA's best player could shift the entire landscape of the league.

James can opt of his $35.6 million player option, but must do so by Friday.

Other top players, such as Chris Paul, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could be changing locations as well, while teams put together their final pitches once free agency starts on July 1.

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals but can't officially sign contract until 12 p.m. on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 A.M.

• Kevin Durant to opt out of his $26.3 million player option and likely sign a new deal with the Golden State Warriors early in free agency. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Nuggets are filing paperwork to decline Nikola Jokic’s team option, setting up 5-year max deal worth $146.5 million once free agency begins. (Multiple reports)

• San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season. He will make $10 million next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• JaVale McGee says he wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors. McGee, 30, is an unrestricted free agent. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• Five teams have interest in Enes Kanter if he becomes a free agent. Kanter is set to make $18.6 million if he opts to stay with the New York Knicks. (New York Post)

• EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season. Wanamaker played for Turkish team Fenerbache last season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)