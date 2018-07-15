Watch: LeBron James Enters Lakers Summer League Game to Standing Ovation

James made his first appearance in Lakers gear since signing with L.A. in July.

By Nihal Kolur
July 15, 2018

Despite multiple vandalizations of a mural celebrating LeBron James's decision to sign with the Lakers, it appears that fans in Los Angeles are extremely excited to have The King in California.

James attended his first Summer League game of the season on Sunday, watching the young Lakers play in Las Vegas against the Detroit Pistons.

The 33-year-old rocked a pair of Lakers shorts as he entered the arena to a roaring standing ovation. He was joined by teammate Brandon Ingram as the two stars took in the Summer League quarterfinals.

With James at the helm, the Lakers hope their young core of Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Summer League participants Josh Hart and Mo Wagner can provide an effective supporting cast.

James signed a 4-year, $153 million deal with Los Angeles in early July.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)